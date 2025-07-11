Tesla announces major leap forward using AI at Gigafactory: 'This system achieved two milestones'

With artificial intelligence slowly becoming a more persistent part of our everyday life, companies have turned to AI to help optimize their operations. This includes Tesla, which has been expanding its use of AI in many of its factories around the world.

According to Tesla's Extended Impact Report for 2024, its continued development of AI technologies saw a big leap just a year earlier.

"In 2023, AI Control for HVAC was expanded from Nevada and Texas to now include our Berlin-Brandenburg and Fremont factories," the report read.

This expansion is part of Tesla's effort to use AI for sustainable manufacturing and reduce energy consumption in its facilities. As noted by Tesla, this AI Control system enables HVAC systems within each factory to work together, processing sensor data, modeling factory dynamics, and applying control actions that minimize energy required while maintaining production conditions.

Because of this, Tesla reported that "this system achieved two milestones" in 2024. The first milestone was that the majority of Tesla's HVAC infrastructure at Gigafactory Nevada is now AI-controlled. This reduced the "fan and thermal energy demand" in the factory.

The second milestone, according to Tesla, was that its AI algorithm was "extended to manage entire chiller plants, creating a closed-loop control system that optimizes both chilled water consumption and the energy required for its generation, all while maintaining factory conditions."

Tesla reports that both of these milestones will go a long way in reducing its carbon impact and ultimately reducing the cost of its batteries and vehicles. This could serve as a big boost for Tesla, which saw its global vehicle sales numbers take a nose dive through the first quarter of 2025 and decline in Q2 compared to the same period the previous year.

While Tesla has seen its fair share of struggles — in part due to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing involvement in politics, which caused some consumers to view Tesla through a political lens — more people than ever have been making the switch to EVs than ever before.

Drivers have taken notice of improved EV battery lifespans and lower maintenance costs compared to gas-powered vehicles, as well as the cleaner quality associated with the zero-tailpipe-pollution vehicles.

To get even more value, installing solar panels can help dramatically increase the cost savings associated with your EV ownership. Charging your vehicle with home solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or even relying on the grid. EnergySage can make it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.