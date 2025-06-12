HVAC installers report surge in demand following promising rebate system: 'Homeowners are seeking more efficient solutions'

What's cooler than a great deal? Well, how about a great deal on keeping cool?

Amazing improvements continue to be made in heating and cooling, offering homeowners the ability to stay comfortable year-round in ways that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than ever before.

Even better, many of those systems come with rebates and tax credits that create thousands of dollars in savings. As KPUG reported, one HVAC contractor in Washington has seen increased demand as customers try to lock in those lower prices.

"Homeowners are seeking more efficient heating solutions," Phillip Dye of Feller Heating & Air Conditioning said. "Installing a heat pump system not only provides efficient heating but also offers high-efficiency air conditioning, since heat pumps handle both."

In Washington, for example, customers may be eligible for rebates of $1,500 to $2,400 on heat pumps, and incentives are available to low- and moderate-income households for electric equipment like heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.

But even outside of Washington, it's possible to find considerable savings on new HVAC equipment. Federal tax credits, available through the Inflation Reduction Act, can bring up to $10,000 in savings on the installation of a new heat pump.

And once you do install a heat pump, you're likely to save even more money.

Heat pumps are an all-in-one heating and cooling system for your house. Instead of using dirty energy to create heat, it absorbs heat from the ambient air and pumps that through a home, keeping it warm during cooler months. In the summer, it absorbs heat from a home and pumps it out, helping to keep your home cool.

This method of controlling your home's temperature uses significantly less energy than a traditional furnace and air conditioner — up to 50% less than traditional HVAC systems, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

That lower energy use is not only good news for the environment but also for your bank account. Heat pumps can lower a household's energy pollution by up to 64% and can reduce heating bills by hundreds of dollars per year.

