Ford announces groundbreaking new feature included with every electric vehicle sale — here's what it means for customers

"We'll no doubt extend it, but we have to prove ourselves it works."

Ford has announced a pilot program where they are providing charging stations for every person who buys a new electric vehicle from them, according to Axios.

Anyone who buys a qualifying vehicle from Ford will get a level 2 charging station for their home, as well as installation of that station, all arranged and paid for by Ford. The program also gives new buyers access to a 24/7 emergency line as well as roadside assistance in case they run out of charge despite their new charger.

The BBC notes that charging problems are one of the top three reasons that keep people from choosing an electric vehicle. People worry that they won't be able to buy a charger, the cost of installing one in their homes, and finding a charger while they are out and about.

This reluctance is getting in the way of all the good things these cars offer people. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, electric vehicles can save you money, lower both your oil use and your emissions, and offer greater convenience because you never have to stop at a gas station, so they are good for both you and for the environment. They also offer improved performance, since the electric engine offers instant torque.

Right now, you have to purchase an electric vehicle inside Ford's time frame to qualify for the charger and associated benefits.

However, the Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "If this works, we'll no doubt extend it, but we have to prove ourselves it works." He believes the company is following in the footsteps of its founder, Henry Ford. "I obviously never had the chance to talk to Mr. Ford, but I can imagine that when he launched the Model T, he would have loved to have included a gas station for every customer," he said.

Learn more about buying an electric vehicle yourself, then consider Ford if these benefits appeal to you. EVs are a chance for everyone to help children around the world breathe better and avoid problems in cold weather that only affect gas-powered vehicles.

