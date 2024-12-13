Here's why Tesla's slight range extension could hint at upcoming refresh: 'It's noticeably more efficient'

Two Tesla models have had their ranges extended ever so slightly. While the scope of these extensions may not be anything eye-popping, there may be some interesting implications behind them.

The Model Y Long Range Dual Motor gains just three miles in range, as Electrek reported, jumping from 308 to 311. No, that most likely won't make a giant difference in your electric vehicle experience, but it is worth asking exactly why the range has increased. Could it be connected to the design refresh scheduled for 2025?

The "Juniper" update will offer a lot more than a three-mile range boost, but Electrek suggested that boost could very well be the result of Tesla implementing some Juniper changes early. Perhaps the company has improved battery capacity or the vehicle's overall efficiency?

Interestingly, certain Model 3 vehicles are getting a bigger range extension, yet they've already had their design refresh. Long Range Dual Motor Model 3s with 19-inch wheels went from 305 to 316 miles. Nothing life-changing, but certainly a convenient improvement.









One Electrek commenter gave a firsthand impression of their 2024 Model 3 All-Wheel Drive, saying "it's noticeably more efficient" than their 2019 model, with 5 miles per kilowatt-hour of charging.

"I'm not alone in the observation that the Model 3 is more efficient than it was at that it now beats its EPA numbers," they wrote. "The Out of Spec 70MPH range tests showed that the LR RWD and the AWD both beat the numbers at 70MPH. Winter is coming so the efficiency will drop, probably enough to bring it in line with the EPA, but given that earlier Teslas all underperformed the new M3 is a big improvement."

Frequency of upgrades is a big way Tesla sets itself apart, especially with over-the-air software patches to already-sold vehicles. The company continuously provides useful updates to its vehicles, like its recent security upgrade. Tesla also recently released a mobile app update that allows for easy access to heating and safety functions, a Powerwall power meter, and new offline functionalities.

Anytime an EV extends its range even a few miles, that's a win for its owner — not to mention the entire planet when it comes to expanding the value and lifespan of vehicles that produce far less carbon dioxide pollution into the atmosphere than gas-powered cars. If enough drivers adopt EVs, that can really add up.

Still, convenience for drivers is the main upgrade here. It may seem small, but it can be the difference between running out of battery far from home and rolling safely into the driveway with a sigh of relief. The higher average EV ranges get, the better the car market is for drivers everywhere.

