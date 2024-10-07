Car reviewer highlights why Tesla's features 'make a lot of sense': 'It is absolutely the best car that I've ever driven'

"There's a reason why the Tesla is the best-selling car on the planet."

Teslas and other electric vehicles play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions that harm the environment, but many people are still skeptical about making the switch from gas-guzzling cars to EVs.

However, car reviewer Forrest Jones (@forrestjonesreviews) shared a video detailing some impressive features of Teslas that should help convince people of their unmatched benefits.

"A lot of people hate on Tesla, but to be honest, there's a lot of features that this car has that make a lot of sense," Jones says.

Jones begins by explaining how Tesla's front-facing camera provides extra safety for drivers who may be met with unfortunate situations.

"Most new cars have front-facing cameras for things like adaptive cruise control, but Tesla uses their front camera as a dashcam," he says. "That way, if you get into an accident, you have proof, and because it has cameras all around the car, you can get every angle of the accident or theft."

A common concern of EV drivers is range anxiety, which is the fear of running out of battery before reaching a charging station. However, Tesla has made strides in helping alleviate those worries by providing drivers with range estimates that inform them when charging is necessary.

"Road trips in electric cars are kind of hard because you don't always know where to charge, but because Tesla owns their own supercharging stations, whenever you navigate in the car, it tells you where to stop and for how long. That way, you can make it to your destination," Jones explains.

Additionally, Teslas are constantly evolving with frequent innovations that set them apart from other electric vehicles.

"Because Tesla markets themselves mainly as a software company that makes cars, their software is pretty much unmatched, and they can do software updates to make the car better over time," Jones says. "Other brands do it, but not nearly as good as Tesla, and that's just facts."

Jones also demonstrates how Teslas are "the easiest EV to charge," showing how a simple click of the charger prompts the port to open and automatically charges the card on file once connected to the car.

These advanced features highlight how Teslas offer safety and convenience for drivers, making them a sensible option when switching to an electric vehicle. Commenters agreed with Jones' assessment of the overwhelming benefits that come from being a Tesla owner.

"It is absolutely the best car that I've ever driven and I've had a zillion," one commenter wrote. "There's a reason why the Tesla is the best-selling car on the planet."

