Tesla hit with major pushback over proposed $1 trillion payout to CEO Elon Musk: 'Significant concern'

Whether you're a Tesla shareholder or not, it's fascinating.

by Alyssa Ochs
As Reuters reported, Glass Lewis issued a public warning about the proposed $1 trillion payout to Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla's board proposed the largest corporate pay package in history for CEO Elon Musk.  

However, an independent research and proxy advisory services firm recommended that Tesla shareholders vote against the massive payout to Musk. The firm, Glass Lewis, urged the public to reject the excessive compensation package at an upcoming shareholder meeting. 

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, Glass Lewis issued a public warning about the proposed $1 trillion payout to Musk. Glass Lewis provides data-driven stewardship services to help investors make informed decisions about how their money is used. 

According to Glass Lewis, the proposed payment terms and the potential decrease in shareholder value "warrant significant concern."


The firm's opinion mirrors that of Institutional Shareholder Services, another leading provider of corporate governance analysis and proxy voting recommendations. ISS previously urged investors to reject this excessive $1 trillion compensation plan. 

Last year, both firms called a prior $56 billion pay package excessive and urged shareholders to reject it as well. 

Why are corporate payouts significant?

This Tesla news could negatively affect customers and deter drivers from buying and driving Tesla EVs. All year, Tesla has faced public backlash and concerns over lawsuits, safety issues, and dwindling sales

However, a $1 trillion corporate payout to Musk highlights the Tesla brand's resilient profitability. Corporate payouts signal a company's financial health and influence investor decisions. They can affect share prices and illuminate the broader impacts of corporate actions on our planet's health. 

Understanding these financial dynamics is an opportunity to invest wisely in companies with values that align with personal sustainability goals. 

What's being done about exorbitant CEO payouts?

Whether you're a Tesla shareholder or not, it's fascinating to pay attention to the broader EV investment market to understand EVs' evolving role in the future of clean transportation. 

Consumer demand, government policies, and technological advancements can influence EV investors' actions and, in turn, the broader growth of the EV market. 

Even if you decide the Tesla brand isn't for you, there are plenty of other EVs available to choose from today. Many modern automakers are prioritizing EV manufacturing and offering new and exciting ways to help you drive a cleaner vehicle while saving money on gas and routine maintenance. 

You can also put your money where your values are by investing in clean economy stocks that support sustainable investments worldwide. 

