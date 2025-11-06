Tesla sets new records ahead of historic vote on Elon Musk's pay: 'Very strong positive customer feedback'

Tesla surged in one of its fastest-growing business ventures just as shareholders prepared for a historic vote on CEO Elon Musk's massive compensation plan. The company reported record energy storage deployments and profits for the third quarter of 2025, marking a milestone for its clean-energy operations even as its automotive division faces slower growth and tighter margins.

According to Energy Storage News, Tesla deployed 12.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage systems during the quarter — an 81% year-over-year increase — powered by strong demand for its Megapack utility batteries and Powerwall home systems. Energy generation and storage brought in $3.4 billion in revenue, up 27% from last year, and the segment achieved a 31% gross margin, outperforming Tesla's core vehicle business.

For those unfamiliar with Tesla's energy storage developments, the Megapack is an underrated advancement in clean energy. It's a "powerful, integrated battery system that provides clean, reliable, cost-effective energy storage to help stabilize the grid and prevent outages," according to the company.

Tesla's Megablock platform, introduced at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, has drawn "very strong positive customer feedback," said Michael Snyder, Tesla's vice president of energy and charging. The company plans to ship the product from Houston next year, while Musk teased the upcoming Megapack 4.

The company's energy division is increasingly vital as Tesla's vehicle sales have softened in 2025, pressured by rising trade tariffs, expiring U.S. tax credits, and intensifying EV competition. Yet, as this report shows, Tesla's storage systems are gaining traction with data centers, utilities, and businesses seeking reliable, renewable backup power.

For customers, this means lower energy costs and greater grid resilience, while, environmentally, widespread adoption of Tesla's storage products supports cleaner power use and reduced dependence on dirty energy sources like gas, oil, and coal.

