Tesla Gigafactory receives major recognition for its operations: 'Creates a certain amount of trust'

Tesla has been certified as part of the European Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) through its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg.

EMAS enables organizations to "enhance their environmental performance, save energy, and optimize resource usage," according to the EU Green Forum. It encourages companies to go above and beyond the average ISO 14001 environmental standards. The EMAS certification is more rigorous in its compliance checks and requires public disclosure of its policies.

"Everything is public, and that also creates a certain amount of trust," Brandenburg's Environment Minister Hanka Mittelstädt told rbb24.

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg achieved EMAS certification through its environmental initiatives, according to Teslarati. These include reforestation efforts, reduced water usage, and a commitment to use less natural gas. The Gigafactory reportedly planted 2 million trees to offset the impact of its construction. The facility is also looking to recycle 90% of its wastewater.

Some critics were skeptical of the certification. The local Association for Nature and Landscape questioned whether it was greenwashing. Tesla has received a lot of criticism this year due to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in the Trump Administration, which has attacked electric vehicle policies.

"The seal is 'greenwashing' to portray the company as more environmentally friendly," spokesperson Steffen Schorcht told rbb24.

Still, the EMAS certification is a significant step forward in rebuilding public trust in Tesla. As a recognizable electric vehicle brand, it is still a popular choice when consumers are considering switching to an EV.

