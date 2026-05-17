Tesla driver shares footage of dangerous encounter on road: 'Feel like I'm driving on eggshells'

A split-second decision at an intersection can change everything. For one driver, it meant slamming on the brakes in a brand-new car and wondering why routine trips suddenly felt tense.

In a post on the r/dashcams subreddit, the Tesla owner shared footage of a recent near miss. "This was the second time in a week someone decided to take a break from reality and almost hit me. Feel like I'm driving on eggshells," they wrote.

The video showed the OP pulling into a right-turn lane at an intersection. At the same time, a vehicle in the left-turn lane on the other side of the road waits. But then they swing through, cutting directly in front of the Tesla. The driver brakes abruptly, narrowly avoiding a collision.

One commenter suggested it was "a classic unprotected left turn mistake," adding, "People just assume oncoming traffic will stop for them… nope." But the offender, driving a Jeep, had waited for a truck to turn right ahead of the Tesla.

"They drive among us!" another Redditor chimed in.

While the event itself may have been the result of a common traffic error, some electric vehicle owners say repeated close calls leave them feeling singled out or hyper aware on the road. Reports of EV drivers being tailgated, cut off, and victims of road rage have surfaced across online forums.

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That tension can have broader implications: If driving an EV feels stressful or unsafe, it may discourage potential buyers from making the switch, slowing progress toward cleaner transportation options that are crucial for improving air quality and reducing pollution.

Critics often argue that EVs simply shift pollution elsewhere, citing battery manufacturing and mining for materials. But multiple lifecycle analyses show that electric vehicles produce far less pollution than gas-powered vehicles, even when accounting for battery production and charging from the grid, which is mostly powered by nonrenewable sources of energy.

Mining impacts are real, but advancement in battery recycling and clean extraction methods are underway. The power grid is also steadily incorporating more renewable energy sources.

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