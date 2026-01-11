Stunned Tesla driver shares shocking footage of traffic encounter: 'Why are people like this?'

A short clip posted to Reddit sparked a familiar debate not just about road rage but also about how electric vehicle drivers can be treated on public roads.

The video, shared to r/TeslaCam, drew attention for showing an unsettling encounter that left a Tesla owner, and others, stunned and asking, "Why are people like this?"

Floridians

byu/Extension_Notice7368 inTeslaCam

Viewers weighed in on what the driver described as an aggressive and confusing situation. The footage revealed another driver repeatedly swerved, nearly causing a collision more than once.

When the Tesla driver attempted a pass, the other driver escalated the situation.

By the time both cars reached a red light, tensions were high. The other driver made an obscene gesture. A third party stepped in, getting out of their car to verbally confront the aggressive driver, a moment the original posted described as reassuring after the stressful exchange.

While the Tesla driver may not have been without fault, incidents such as this are upsetting on their own, and they also highlight a larger issue: harassment toward electric vehicle drivers.

For many consumers who are curious about switching to EVs, stories about EV drivers being targeted or intimidated can be discouraging. That hesitation matters, because EV adoption plays an important role in reducing reliance on gas and oil, two of the dirtiest energy sources still widely used.

Sadly, there are similar stories wherein EV owners faced hostility simply for which cars they drive.

These moments can be fueled by common anti-EV talking points, including claims that batteries are worse for the environment than gas and oil use. But even accounting for battery production and charging from a dirty grid, electric cars are still much cleaner than vehicles that burn fossil fuels.

And while mining is required for battery materials, it's worth remembering that humans extract billions of tons of oil, gas, and coal every year, while the minerals needed amount to mere millions of tons.

One commenter noted that the OP may have incited the other driver's road rage by not responding well. "Your attempt to pass was also reckless driving," they said. The OP explained that they sped up to get past the unpredictable driver.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.