Photos of long-awaited 'Tesla Diner' spark buzz: 'Looks incredible'

The potential future of Tesla charging stations is inching closer to being ready for its long-awaited public launch.

To share their excitement, one Redditor took to r/teslamotors to share a few pictures of the soon-to-be-open Tesla Diner.

"The very first Tesla diner is here," wrote the original poster. Among the pictures included in the post were multiple exterior shots, highlighting the charging station's retro diner look and feel. There was also a single close-up picture of the interior, capturing a handful of dining booths and even the food pick-up window.

Located on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, the Tesla Diner features V4 Supercharger stalls for Tesla vehicles, as well as a pair of 45-foot outdoor LED screens that serve as a drive-in movie experience. The charging station will also reportedly feature a classic All-American diner menu filled with hamburgers, milkshakes, and french fries.

The launch of the Tesla Diner could offer a much-needed jolt to a company that has seen slumping car sales numbers throughout the first half of the year. Due to a handful of controversies surrounding its CEO, Elon Musk, Tesla has been the subject of numerous protests around the world.

Despite the public backlash against Musk, Teslas and other electric vehicles have proved to retain excellent value and reliability for drivers. Thanks to fewer maintenance requirements and improved battery life, EVs are an excellent way to reduce reliance on dirty energy sources like gas, oil, and coal, all while saving money in the long run.

To get even more value out of your EV, installing home solar panels can dramatically increase the amount of savings that you can see each year. Charging your car with solar energy at home can be much cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and helps you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

In the Reddit post's comment section, a majority of users appeared to be impressed with the overall aesthetic of the diner.

"Dang, such design is a breath of fresh air in the world where almost every modern building looks identical and boring," noted one commenter.

"Looks incredible. Can't wait to see what else they do with this concept," added another.

However, one commenter revealed that they were being cautious since Tesla has overpromised and underdelivered at times in the past. "I'm going to hold my excitement for if they actually expand this concept. They couldn't even get the Tesla lounge off the ground beyond the single location," they wrote.

