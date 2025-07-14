Tesla begins testing revolutionary new feature for Supercharger stations: 'If we get this right, it will be a big improvement'

Tesla is rolling out a new feature for its Superchargers to enable drivers to get in and out of the coveted charging stations more quickly.

According to Not a Tesla App, the EV company has begun testing a virtual queue to ensure that waits and lines at the stations move fast and efficiently.

Pressure testing virtual queuing with the awesome @TeslaCharging teams, including for corner cases & bad actors. Public pilots next. If we get this right, it will be a big improvement for those rare cases with a wait. https://t.co/mxpFarYgJi pic.twitter.com/IgVVH2wiOe — Max (@MdeZegher) June 26, 2025

"Pressure testing virtual queueing with the awesome Tesla Charging teams, including for corner cases and bad actors," Tesla Director of Charging for North America Max De Zegher said in an X post. "If we get this right, it will be a big improvement for those rare cases with a wait."

While the company has seen declining sales throughout 2025, the Supercharger is one of the biggest arguments in Tesla's favor when it comes to owning an EV. They can add 200 miles of range to your charge in as little as 15 minutes, but there are a grand total of 2,688 Supercharger stations in the U.S., with 31,916 charging ports. That means that, inevitably, there will be times when more people want to use the Supercharger than there are available ports.

It's unclear at this point how Tesla plans to integrate the virtual queue, but it will likely involve geofencing, meaning that when your Tesla gets close enough to the Supercharger, you're automatically placed in a virtual queue, told how long your wait will be, and then left to relax and wait, pressure-free. Then, you'll be notified when it's your turn in line and which port to go to.

While Superchargers are a great resource when you're on the road traveling, the best way to keep your EV charged during your day-to-day life is with the help of solar panels on your home. Not only is it less expensive, but you also won't have to wait in line at public charging stations or risk relying on the inconsistencies of the municipal power grid.

It remains to be seen when the virtual queue will be available at Supercharger locations, but Tesla clearly is looking to make the charging experience as smooth as possible for drivers.

