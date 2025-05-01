Tesla hacker exposes jaw-dropping plans for futuristic charging experience: 'A level of integration you just can't have anywhere else'

Since mid-2024, Tesla has been working on constructing a first-of-its-kind charging station in Hollywood that would also serve as a 24-hour diner and drive-in movie theater. The ambitious Supercharger project will also reportedly integrate with changes to Tesla's 2025.8.6 software update that dropped in late March.

As reported by Not a Tesla App, the Tesla Drive-In location will feature two 45-foot outdoor LED movie screens that will entertain people while they charge their vehicles. The one-of-a-kind charging station will also serve food for up to 77 guests at a time.

In a post on the social platform X, Tesla hacker green (@greentheonly) revealed a few insights into the project, which have yet to be made available, that could be found in the software. The most notable change was the supposed user interface for the Tesla Drive-In.

you can also play their media and there's going to be an icon in theater.

On the map you'll get a pin icon too when diner is available (or when it's closed) pic.twitter.com/JY3LEBusWc — green (@greentheonly) April 5, 2025

According to the "Charger Diner Controls," users will be able to control aspects of their charging station experience. "Plug in, place your order, recharge," the interface reportedly reads. While no further details were provided, it appears that Tesla owners will be able to complete their entire purchase through this interface.

Not a Tesla App referred to this upcoming user experience as a truly original step into the future. "This is definitely a level of integration you just can't have anywhere else," the article stated.

The innovative approach to this Supercharger location will look to help Tesla shake off a rough start to 2025. In April, the company released its first-quarter earnings report, which showed a 20% decrease in auto revenues from the same period in 2024. Overall, Tesla saw total revenues drop by nearly $2 billion compared to the first-quarter earnings report in 2024.

While Tesla has seen a stark decrease in sales in recent months, consumers have continued to purchase electric vehicles in droves. According to Cox Automotive, nearly 300,000 EVs were sold in the first quarter in the United States.

While Tesla has seen a stark decrease in sales in recent months, consumers have continued to purchase electric vehicles in droves. According to Cox Automotive, nearly 300,000 EVs were sold in the first quarter in the United States.

