Top 5 incredible features of Acura's first-ever fully electric car, the ZDX

It's clear that Acura's first foray into the EV world is one worth celebrating.

Acura stepped boldly into the electric vehicle market with the release of its first EV, the ZDX, earlier this year, and it certainly did not disappoint.

Combining the brand's renowned performance with cutting-edge technology and luxurious features, the ZDX is designed to impress.

Here are our top five favorite things about this remarkable electric SUV:

01. Legendary Performance. Acura has always been known for it, and with the ZDX, that means an optional dual-motor, all-wheel drive SUV with nearly 500 horsepower and a 4.3-second 0-to-60 time. 02. Best-in-Class Range. Kiss concerns about range goodbye. The ZDX offers 300+ miles of hassle-free, gas-free driving, and three complimentary charging packages. 03. Luxurious Solutions. 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, leather-trimmed seats, digital rearview mirror, class-leading space, and adaptive air suspension that takes you from "sport" to "snow" at the push of a button. 04. Smart Tech. The Acura EV app allows you to adjust cabin temperature remotely, find charging stations in real time, check your car's charging status, and live chat with a concierge. 05. Great Looks. Distinctive LED Chicane daytime running lights and Jewel Eye headlights, optional 22-inch wheels, and an aerodynamically efficient body design make for one gorgeous ride.

The Acura ZDX proves that going electric doesn't mean compromising on performance, luxury, or style.

With its top-tier range and high-tech bells and whistles, this SUV was built to stand out.

It's clear that Acura's first foray into the EV world is one worth celebrating.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.