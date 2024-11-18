  • Home Home

Top 5 incredible features of Acura's first-ever fully electric car, the ZDX

It's clear that Acura's first foray into the EV world is one worth celebrating.

by Sue Callaway
It's clear that Acura's first foray into the EV world is one worth celebrating.

Photo Credit: Acura

Acura stepped boldly into the electric vehicle market with the release of its first EV, the ZDX, earlier this year, and it certainly did not disappoint. 

Combining the brand's renowned performance with cutting-edge technology and luxurious features, the ZDX is designed to impress. 

Here are our top five favorite things about this remarkable electric SUV:

01.

Legendary Performance.

Thumbnail

Acura has always been known for it, and with the ZDX, that means an optional dual-motor, all-wheel drive SUV with nearly 500 horsepower and a 4.3-second 0-to-60 time.

02.

Best-in-Class Range.

"The only place a homeowner could potentially install one is in the common area."

Kiss concerns about range goodbye. The ZDX offers 300+ miles of hassle-free, gas-free driving, and three complimentary charging packages.

03.

Luxurious Solutions.

It's clear that Acura's first foray into the EV world is one worth celebrating.

18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, leather-trimmed seats, digital rearview mirror, class-leading space, and adaptive air suspension that takes you from "sport" to "snow" at the push of a button.

04.

Smart Tech.

Thumbnail

The Acura EV app allows you to adjust cabin temperature remotely, find charging stations in real time, check your car's charging status, and live chat with a concierge.

05.

Great Looks.

These EVs will be built at Honda's new EV manufacturing hub in southern Ohio.

Distinctive LED Chicane daytime running lights and Jewel Eye headlights, optional 22-inch wheels, and an aerodynamically efficient body design make for one gorgeous ride.

The Acura ZDX proves that going electric doesn't mean compromising on performance, luxury, or style. 

With its top-tier range and high-tech bells and whistles, this SUV was built to stand out. 

It's clear that Acura's first foray into the EV world is one worth celebrating.

Watch now: Mainstreaming Sustainability with The Cool Down and Zeno Group

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x