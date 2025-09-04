Tesla raises eyebrows after major Cybertruck announcement in key market: 'Probably going to be just as niche'

"I think it will sell well."

Drivers in South Korea won't have to wait much longer for the release of the Tesla Cybertruck.

On August 26, Tesla Korea announced on X that South Korean customers will soon be able to get behind the wheel of its polarizing pickup truck.

"The Tesla Cybertruck, which pioneered a new horizon of innovation and style, is finally arriving in Korea," the company wrote in the social media post. "We wish you the beginning of your own bold journey."

The electric vehicle manufacturer is offering customers two variants of the Cybertruck. The AWD model and the Cyberbeast, priced at 145 million ($104,000) and 160 million won ($115,000), respectively.

Existing reservation holders are able to confirm their orders from August 29 to September 4, while new orders will open on September 5.

In the comments section of the post on X, a number of users were optimistic over the upcoming release.

"I think it will sell well in our country because we really like to receive attention," quipped one user.

"I love my Cybertruck Foundation Series," noted another commenter. "It's fantastic with FSD."

However, some users were doubtful that the Cybertruck would be able to perform better in the South Korean market than the rest of the world.

"It's not a hit in the U.S., and it's probably going to be just as niche outside of the U.S. also," a third user speculated.

Despite receiving a massive amount of hype prior to its initial launch in 2023, the Cybertruck has struggled to find its footing with car buyers. However, those struggles represent just a small portion of the challenges that Tesla has faced in 2025. The company has reported a massive decrease in car sales throughout many key automotive markets across the globe.

Many Tesla owners have also faced difficulties finding adequate value when selling their used Cybertrucks. In fact, the average price of a used Tesla Cybertruck has fallen by around 30% in just the past year.

