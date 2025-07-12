New Tesla report reveals staggering extent of automaker's problems with Cybertruck: 'The final product was disappointing'

There have been some signs of a turnaround.

While more drivers are going electric, interest in Tesla's Cybertruck seems to be diminishing, as a new report revealed sales aren't living up to expectations.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, a Tesla delivery report revealed the EV company planned for a Cybertruck production capacity of more than 250,000 units annually. However, the company is selling just about 20,000 units per year.

"The final product was disappointing in that the promised specs were not delivered," one commenter wrote.

Tesla's second-quarter report also showed results from the brand's "other models" category, which includes the Cybertruck. Other models sales are significantly lower now than before the Cybertruck joined the group, per Electrek.

The Cybertruck also faced stiff competition from other electric pickups on the market. While sales for Ford's F-150 Lightning dipped year over year, the automaker still sold about 5,800 units. GM had an edge in the category too, given the combined sales of its various electric pickup options.

Why are electric vehicle sales important?

Another report found that at least 1 in 4 cars sold worldwide in 2025 will be an EV. Per the International Energy Agency, the market is expected to exceed 20 million EVs sold this year.

Experts have called EV market growth a vital factor in curbing the effects of heat-trapping pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, making the planet-friendly options a more efficient way to travel than gas-powered alternatives.

Despite the booming EV market, Tesla sales have struggled in 2025. Some analysts have attributed the downfall to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics. According to Reuters, Tesla needs to deliver more than 1 million vehicles in the second half of the year to prevent an annual sales drop.

What's being done about Tesla?

There have been some signs of a turnaround for Tesla in Europe. Teslarati reported that EV registrations spiked in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands, with Tesla topping EV sales charts for June. The company also introduced the updated Model Y in Australia, which prompted a boost in sales in May.

For the time being, it seems like drivers can find a good deal in the used EV market. A report found that some older Tesla models were being sold for more than $50,000 below their original prices. Not only that, but buying a used EV can save drivers hundreds of dollars on gas and maintenance each year.

