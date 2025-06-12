Tesla gets much-needed sales news in key market: 'I think we had a record test drive week'

While Tesla sales have plunged in recent months, the automaker is recovering in Australia thanks to the launch of an updated vehicle.

According to Drive, nearly 4,000 Tesla vehicle deliveries were reported in May — a 9.3% increase from May 2024. The introduction of the updated Model Y contributed significantly to the boost in sales, as it accounted for the majority of the electric vehicles delivered: 3,580 of 3,897.

Tesla Australia country director Thom Drew said the company received a positive response from customers after launching orders for the Model Y at the top of the year.

"I think we had a record test drive week last week in our entire history," Drew told Drive. "So yeah, [we're] seeing some really strong interest."

Despite the uptick in sales in May, Drive reported that Tesla is still down more than 48% in Australia this year. The automaker's profits have plunged considerably worldwide. Many have attributed the decline to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, which has led to protests and boycotts against the company.

Meanwhile, the global EV market is on the rise, with sales predicted to exceed 20 million this year. In fact, EVs are expected to account for more than 1 in 4 cars sold around the world in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency.

Making the switch to an EV can help drivers save $1,500 on gas and maintenance while also benefiting the environment. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, which means they have much smaller carbon footprints than gas-powered cars, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

