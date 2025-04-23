Tesla quietly scraps highly anticipated update without explanation — here's what's happening

Tesla has seemingly eliminated the long-promised Range Extender option for the Cybertruck without any announcement, leaving potential buyers with fewer choices to address the vehicle's limited range capabilities.

What's happening?

Tesla removed the $16,000 Cybertruck Range Extender from its online configurator without explanation, per a recent article in InsideEVs. This battery add-on for the electric vehicle was meant to boost the truck's driving range, with customers previously able to place a $2,000 non-refundable deposit to reserve one.

The accessory, which takes up about a third of the truck's bed, has faced multiple delays and reduced promised range benefits. Originally estimated to extend range to 470 miles, Tesla later lowered expectations to around 445 miles.

Why is Tesla's removal important?

The disappearance of the Range Extender limits options for Cybertruck owners seeking to address the vehicle's disappointing range. The top-trim Cyberbeast model delivers just 320 miles on a full charge, significantly below Tesla's originally promised 500 miles.

This range limitation makes the Cybertruck less practical for truck users who need reliable transportation for longer trips, work purposes, or travel to areas with limited charging infrastructure. The situation also potentially slows EV truck adoption while conventional gasoline and diesel trucks continue to release harmful pollutants that contribute to air quality problems, respiratory illness, and climate impacts.

What's being done about Tesla's change-up?

While Tesla has removed this option, rumors suggest the company may be working on battery improvements through its 4680-cell program that could boost range without requiring the bed-mounted extender.

The Range Extender's disappearance comes during a challenging time for Tesla, with Q1 2025 deliveries falling 13% compared to last year, totaling just 336,681 vehicles. Meanwhile, Tesla also recently announced its eighth recall in the vehicle's brief 18-month history, creating additional headaches for owners already dealing with range limitations and missing promised features.

While Tesla works through these Cybertruck challenges, prospective electric truck buyers have increasingly viable alternatives with Ford, Rivian, and Chevrolet working to improve range and capability in their electric pickup offerings.

While Tesla works through these Cybertruck challenges, prospective electric truck buyers have increasingly viable alternatives with Ford, Rivian, and Chevrolet working to improve range and capability in their electric pickup offerings.

