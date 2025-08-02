Tesla hit with stunning sales news as Cybertruck is beaten out by competitors: 'We dug our own grave'

The hits seemingly just keep coming for Tesla and its Cybertruck, after new sales figures show just how poorly it's performed lately in the United States.

What's happening?

According to TechCrunch, Tesla's sales numbers for the Cybertruck plummeted in the second quarter of 2025 and were not only beaten by the Ford F-150 Lightning for the second consecutive quarter but were also beaten by GMC's Hummer EV, a vehicle that has been on the market since 2023 but isn't often seen on the road. The Cybertruck sold just 4,306 units from April 1 through June 30 of this year, while the Hummer EV sold 4,508 units in the same span.

The Hummer EV sold just 3,244 units in 2023 and 13,994 in 2024, so surpassing 4,500 in a quarter is a sure sign of growth and may indicate the vehicle is winning over customers who were considering a Cybertruck, considering how the two market to similar potential customers looking to make a big statement.

For Tesla, it's also possible to look at over 4,000 units as a positive for an expensive niche vehicle, as GMC likely would for its Hummer. But considering reports of a large overstock of Cybertrucks causing Tesla to be in need of places to store the ones it has yet to sell, with original goals of producing 125,000 per year, the numbers don't look so good after all.

Those numbers are part of a growing trend for Tesla and the Cybertruck either way; the controversial EV has been in a tailspin since its peak in the third quarter of 2024, when it sold nearly 17,000 units.

Why are the Cybertruck's sales numbers important?

When the Cybertruck debuted in late 2023, it was the first new model Tesla had released in three years, the brainchild of CEO Elon Musk. Musk spent much of 2023 raving about the car, claiming that they had 1 million presales and the capability to produce 125,000 of them per year, with plans to scale that to 250,000 in the future.

"We dug our own grave with Cybertruck," Musk told investors before it was released in reference to how much work the company had cut out for itself to make it, calling it the type of special product with lots of bells and whistles that only comes along once in a while.

As TechCrunch alluded to in its article, Musk may have been more right than he realized. Tesla's sales numbers have been dropping across the globe, even as EV sales numbers continue to climb. Competitors have caught up to many of the design features of the current generation of Tesla vehicles, with many coming in at lower price points, making the market much more competitive.

What's being done about the Cybertruck's sales?

Unfortunately for the EV giants, there doesn't seem to be much to do at this point. Demand is decreasing for a car that wasn't overly popular at the start and doesn't show signs of gaining any traction in the market.

However, it is clear demand for EVs in general remain strong as consumers seek out cleaner modes of transportation that are better for the planet and their wallets.

Musk has bet big on AI incorporation into his vehicles, hoping it will jump-start the company's self-driving features and pave the way back into surging sales numbers.

