EV owners share why they're 'never' switching back to ICEs: 'I'm very happy to not have to spend a dime on gas'

"It is only getting easier."

One Reddit post sparked a discussion about electric vehicles versus gas-powered cars, raising interesting points regarding EVs.

"Would you ever switch back to ICE?" asked the original poster.

The OP shared their love for electric vehicles but admitted that they've been considering buying a car with an internal combustion engine or a hybrid because of limitations and charging concerns in the countryside.

Range concerns are a factor for some drivers looking to transition to EVs. While infrastructure implementation has increased in many areas, some more remote areas don't have charging stations.









That hasn't stopped some people from enjoying their EVs in rural areas, though.

"Never. And I road trip a LOT. In very rural areas," responded one commenter.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Same we are fully electric now (R1T and M3), and I'm very happy to not have to spend a dime on gas," wrote another Redditor.

That's why government initiatives, including the Inflation Reduction Act, matter. They provide incentives for people to make more energy-efficient conversions while ensuring that governments do their part to build proper infrastructure.

By purchasing an EV, Americans can still get lucrative rebates thanks to the IRA. Plus, there are ongoing savings from not having to pay for gas. EVs also reduce the annoying noise pollution that standard ICE vehicles produce. After all, starting a car with a loud transmission in the early morning can wake your neighbors, or you may be on the receiving end of that broken REM sleep.

Driving EVs also means reducing harmful pollution that contributes to the overheating of our planet. Carbon pollution plays a role in increasingly warm temperatures that create major weather disasters.

In addition to financial help from the IRA, organizations such as EnergySage and Rewiring America can advise you on making the transition to cleaner living.

The response in the comments regarding the OP's question appeared to be mixed.

Many people mentioned opting for a hybrid, with one person stating, "A PHEV might be perfect for you."

An EV fan proudly declared: "My wife and I switched our 2nd car to electric over 4 years ago. It is only getting easier to plan road trips as more fast chargers get installed."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







