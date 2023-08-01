Tesla shared a photo of the first fully completed Cybertruck at its Texas Gigafactory — here’s when it could hit streets

It looks like the much-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck is one step closer to full production.

Tesla recently posted the first-ever picture of a completed Texas Cybertruck on its Twitter account alongside workers at its Texas-based Gigafactory.

It’s an exciting development for the electric vehicle sector — one that could radically shake up the pickup truck market.

Tesla has said the Cybertruck will offer “better utility than a truck” and boasts “more performance than a sports car.” That all sounds pretty impressive. But since Tesla has set the standard in the EV market, it’s not too surprising it has lofty goals for its first foray into the light-duty vehicle space.

According to the Electric Vehicle Database, electric vehicles available now can complete an average of 353 kilometers (around 220 miles) on a single charge. Tesla has put that figure at “up to 500 miles” for the Cybertruck, which would make it the most efficient model available on the market if it were released today. Currently the most efficient electric vehicle, the Lucid Air Dream Edition R, clocks in at 685 kilometers (426 miles) on a single charge, per the database.

For pickup truck users, this could be a game-changer. Using figures from 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency has listed light-duty vehicles, such as pickup trucks, as responsible for around 58% of heat-trapping pollution from the transportation sector in the United States.

When it comes to the Cybertruck, the vehicle itself produces zero carbon pollution on the road, as reported by the Electric Vehicle Database.

In an earnings call earlier this year, per InsideEVs, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that the first delivery event for the Cybertruck will be at “the end of the third quarter” of 2023, meaning those holding reservations could begin receiving the truck near the end of September.

“It’s a great product, and we’re completing the installation of the volume production line at Giga Texas, and we’re anticipating a great delivery event, probably in Q3,” Musk said, per InsideEVs.

