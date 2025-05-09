You can install solar panels on your home without any upfront costs — this cutting-edge company will show you how

More and more people are turning to solar panels to power their homes. In fact, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2025, solar energy will account for 50% of utility grids' increased capacity.

The scoop

But for some households, the cost of buying and installing solar panels is just too steep. While it could generate savings in the future, the initial costs may be too prohibitive to justify, as the math can often involve fronting over $20,000 with the idea that it takes at least seven years to recoup in electricity savings.

That option can easily lead to immense long-term savings of thousands per year, but there are alternatives for consumers who want to tap into solar without the requirement of paying for the panels upfront.

One possibility is a company called Palmetto, which offers what it refers to as its LightReach program, allowing consumers the opportunity to lease solar panels from the company. This limits the upfront costs but still lets you enjoy the energy-bill savings that come from solar-powering your home over the course of a year. The LightReach program even offers the option of no money down.

As the company states, "LightReach offers an innovative approach to home energy management for those who value the financial and environmental benefits of rooftop solar but want the ease of an affordable monthly plan."

How it's helping

The benefits of solar power are considerable. Solar panels lower monthly energy bills, but they also increase the amount of energy being transferred to utility grids, resulting in lower costs for everyone in your area.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous. Renewable energy, such as solar and wind, reduces our dependence on dirty fuels like coal, oil, and gas. Those dirty fuels significantly increase air pollution and contribute to increasing global temperatures. This threatens the health of our entire ecosystem.

Making environmentally conscious improvements to your home, like installing solar panels, is one of the most significant ways individuals can reduce their contributions to pollution. But there are other ways, too. It is now easier than ever to turn your residence into a smart home. Using appliances designed to increase energy efficiency saves money and drastically reduces wasted energy.

Innovative new companies like HomeBoost can turn your phone into an energy detector, helping users determine areas in their homes where they might be wasting energy.

But if leasing doesn't feel right for your home, there are several options for purchasing solar panels. EnergySage makes it easier than ever to compare costs. Its free tools give you price quotes on purchase and installation, so you know what your upfront costs are going to be before you begin.

What everyone's saying

Customers seem satisfied with Palmetto's LightReach program. A homeowner named Stephen said, "Between the incentives and the monthly savings, the installation will be paid off in no time, and the panels increase the value of my house by $15,000! Can't ask for better than that." Another homeowner named Vicki marveled at the ease of getting it all done. "It was such an easy turnkey process."

