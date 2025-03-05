  • Home Home

Used EV sales reach record highs — here's how to get paid more for your old EV

All of this could mean a cleaner future in the world of transportation.

by Yei Ling Ma
All of this could mean a cleaner future in the world of transportation.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

From late 2024 to early 2025, the market saw a record high in electric vehicle sales, according to a recent market report from Recurrent. Last year, 1.6 million new electric vehicles were sold in the United States (that includes battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles). All the while, the used EV market closed the year off with a 62.6% increase in sales, compared to 2023 numbers. 

Experts point to the fear of losing federal EV incentives due to plans from the Trump administration as a major contributing factor to the uptick. 

As of late January, President Donald Trump has revoked a non-legally-binding goal that, by 2030, half of all new vehicles in America would be zero-emission cars or electric vehicles, according to Car and Driver

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The Trump administration says it hopes to restore "true consumer choice" by rolling back some of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's vehicle emissions standards that may appear to favor EVs over internal combustion engine vehicles (gas- or diesel-powered cars). 

As it stands, however, the federal EV incentives are still secured by the Inflation Reduction Act — a law passed by Congress in 2022. Trump's executive order on the matter cannot, on its own, override or undo the law unless approved through an act of Congress. 

Recurrent's market trend analysis shows that the demand for EVs is expected to continue to grow, which means a cleaner future in the world of transportation. The Recurrent report estimates that 123,000 leased EVs will return to the used car market in 2025, with more than double that number (329,000) of leased EVs for sale in 2026.

Watch now: Honda reveals how it's rethinking electric vehicles from the ground up with exciting new concept cars

Used EVs are hitting the market at exponential rates and more affordable prices, attracting more curious buyers. As consumers look to EVs for clean, cheap, and dependable cars, this could be a lucrative opportunity if you're looking to sell your used EV. 

If you want to make the most of your used EV sale, Recurrent has a free service that allows you to monitor your EV's battery health for free. It provides data on your EV's current estimated range (distance per charge) as well as a projected future range. This data has helped EV sellers on Recurrent make, on average, $1,400 more on their EV sales.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x