Tesla employees make shocking demand of Elon Musk: 'We are now at a crossroads'

One Tesla employee says they were fired from the company because of an association with the letter.

A group of Tesla employees believes Elon Musk has done major damage to the company's brand and issued a request to oust him as CEO, according to Electrek.

Musk has become one of the United States' most polarizing figures. Not only is he the world's richest person and the public face of the company that pioneered more eco-friendly electric vehicles, but he is also a prominent political figure.

He spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the 2024 presidential election and significant time campaigning for Donald Trump. When Trump took office, Musk became the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency. In that role, Musk has overseen sweeping cuts to public programs and the workforce while also attacking without proof Democrats who expressed concerns with Trump administration policies or its approach to governing. For instance, Musk called Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly a "traitor" after Kelly took issue with Trump's handling of Russia's war in Ukraine.

That hasn't sat well with many people, and it has led to protests at Tesla dealerships and factories. It also prompted a group of current and former Tesla employees to speak out against Musk.

Electrek reported on a letter written by this cohort, which says that Musk's actions have damaged the Tesla brand and caused sales to slip. Because of that, they say, Musk should be removed as CEO.

"The damage done to Elon's personal brand is now irreversible, and as the public face of Tesla, that damage has become our burden," the employees wrote. "We are now at a crossroads: continue with Elon as CEO and face further decline as customers abandon the brand, or move forward without him and allow our products and mission to succeed or fail on their own."

One Tesla employee says he was fired from the company because of his association with the letter, per Electrek.

Though Tesla sales have fallen this year, EV sales are trending up worldwide as more and more drivers decide to ditch polluting gas-powered vehicles, which are also generally more expensive to maintain and operate than EVs.

Installing solar panels in your home can make EVs even more eco-friendly and cost-effective, as they can help you charge your vehicle without relying on the grid — the U.S. uses dirty fuels as a big part of its energy mix — or public charging stations. EnergySage offers a free service that can help you save thousands of dollars on solar by comparing quotes from local, vetted installers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.