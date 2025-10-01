Tesla design chief sparks buzz by hinting at new models on way — here's what we know so far

The news comes as Tesla has faced challenges.

Franz von Holzhausen, the design chief at Tesla, confirmed the company's introduction of new electric vehicle models. The most anticipated is an SUV based on the Cybertruck's pioneering technology.

Holzhausen shared these new models on Bloomberg's "Hot Pursuit!" podcast, per autoevolution. His comments came after a Tesla promo video showing part of the design studio.

Several body styles had the Cybertruck aesthetic, including two SUVs.

The chief designer confirmed the "CyberSUV" with a "smaller Cybertruck variant." Building upon the Cybertruck's architecture and in-house manufacturing would support these new EVs.

The news comes as Tesla has faced challenges with Cybertruck sales. According to autoevolution, "many reservation holders canceled their orders." The response was due to its performance and higher price.

Tesla's overall sales have also struggled so far this year. The company reported a 13% year-over-year drop in deliveries during its first quarter.

A CyberSUV and a more compact Cybertruck mean a wider range of electric vehicle options for consumers. Both would sport different needs and preferences for drivers. This diversity can make the transition to electric vehicles more accessible and appealing.

A variety of EVs can bring practical solutions for many lifestyles. Leveraging existing technology platforms for new models can also make innovations more cost-effective.

Expanding Tesla's EV lineup means more opportunities to switch from gas-powered cars and help reduce tailpipe pollution. Less gas means cleaner air in communities and less planet-overheating pollution.

These EV developments, as well as those being made by other manufacturers, continue to drive progress toward a sustainable future for transportation.

