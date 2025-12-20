Tesla faces harsh reality despite Elon Musk's bold claims about Cybertruck: 'Our best ever'

There is a startling disconnect between Elon Musk's claims and the reality of Cybertruck sales conversions.

Although Tesla's CEO continues to tout the Cybertruck's benefits, sales figures suggest the controversial electric truck may be a disappointment.

What's happening?

In a post to the social media platform X, Musk wrote, "Cybertruck is an incredible vehicle. Our best ever from Tesla."

But as USA Today reported, sales figures contradict Musk's "best ever" claim.

According to Torque News, less than 2.5% of Cybertruck reservations have actually converted into real sales. Many other Tesla models, including the Model Y and the Model 3, are selling better than the Cybertruck.

Meanwhile, other Tesla models, as well as EV trucks from other brands, have received considerably higher ratings than the Cybertruck.

According to USA Today, "Elon has plenty to brag about in terms of the Tesla Model 3 and Y, but the electric pickup isn't the best representation of the automaker's success."

Why are Tesla's sales claims significant?

Questionable claims, like those Elon Musk is repeatedly criticized for, can negatively affect drivers interested in EVs.

Tesla has faced numerous sales challenges throughout 2025, often attributed to Musk's political involvement, vehicle safety issues, and lawsuits. Consumers also don't appreciate feeling misled or fooled into buying a vehicle that doesn't align with their values and lifestyle.

False claims have the potential to slow the widespread adoption of clean-energy driving and replace pollution-heavy, gas-powered cars with EVs. Fortunately, data doesn't lie, and multiple reports and surveys reveal the truth about top-selling electric vehicles and driver preferences.

What's being done to advance EV ownership?

As the USA Today article noted, other automakers are seeing success with their EVs.

For example, Ford's electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, has been gaining popularity each year. It's one of many EV brands to choose from today when you're in the market for a new vehicle and want to save money on fuel and maintenance costs while adding less pollution to the environment in your EV.

Whether Tesla is right for you is a highly personal choice. But since buying a vehicle is a significant investment, the key question is whether your choice aligns with your driving goals and helps contribute to a cleaner, safer world.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





