Tesla sparks outrage with sudden move impacting thousands of customers: 'Burdensome and incomplete'

Tesla customers are facing a frustrating situation after the company remotely disabled their Powerwall 2 home battery systems due to fire risks, leaving them without backup power for months while awaiting replacements.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, a new class-action lawsuit filed in Florida alleges that Tesla used its over-the-air software capability to drain or limit battery charge on thousands of recalled Powerwall 2 units to near-zero levels, effectively rendering them useless.

The recall affects Powerwall 2 units manufactured between 2020 and 2022. According to Electrek, Tesla has up to 10,000 units to replace in the U.S. alone.

"Rather than immediately providing full refunds or prompt replacement with non-defective units, Tesla has remotely accessed affected Powerwall 2 systems and discharged or limited their battery charge to near-zero levels to reduce the risk of overheating," the complaint stated, per the article.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Customers reported being left without backup power for months. The lawsuit argues that the physical replacement process has been "slow, burdensome, and incomplete," leaving owners with partially or fully disabled units they paid upwards of $8,000 to install.

Why is the recall important?

Homeowners purchase battery storage systems specifically for backup power during grid outages. Without functioning batteries, families lose protection during storms and other emergencies that increasingly threaten communities throughout the nation.

The situation also raises questions about Tesla's customer service, which has already been under fire several times this year. The lawsuit notes that the company was aware of the problems for years and attempted to quietly replace some units, rather than conducting a broader recall.

Additionally, lengthy recall processes and customer service issues can undermine confidence in home battery systems, which could slow the adoption of energy storage technology that helps reduce reliance on dirty energy sources and supports better grid stability in communities.

What's being done about the recall?

The class action lawsuit seeks to ensure Tesla compensates owners for lost revenue and higher utility bills during the extended outage period. Electrek noted that, in an Australian recall, Tesla indicated it was "considering compensating people" for their losses.

The company has not commented on the lawsuit or provided a timeline for completing physical replacements for all affected customers.

For those homeowners considering battery storage, it's important to research a manufacturer's customer service and warranty support. Making your next car an EV and installing a home battery system are great for the environment and your budget — but so is being able to get the support you need when anything goes awry.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.