Tesla expands access to the much-hyped Cybertruck: 'Lots of people want them'

Tesla recently announced it has made the iconic Cybertruck more accessible, rolling the much-hyped EV pickup out in Canada. The move marks an official declaration of the Tesla Cybertruck now being available in all of North America, as it was launched in Mexico this past September.

On X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed the release with a post highlighting the Cyberbeast Foundation Series, being the first trim level of the vehicle available anywhere so far.

With a sale price of $165,990 in Canada (about $120,000 in the United States), the model will include Full Self-Driving Capability and a Light Bar.

🗣️ Which of these factors is your biggest obstacle to purchasing an EV?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The popularity of EVs has not been embraced by Tesla alone. Auto manufacturer Ford, for example, has announced plans to create an EV platform to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible, using lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. In addition, EV charging manufacturer Blink Charging has planned a new state-of-the-art factory in Maryland to boost the production of EV chargers.









When it comes to Cybertrucks, the increasing features have stood out to drivers, including the ability to serve as a backup power source for your home. With the Powershare technology, the Cybertruck can supply energy for up to three days during a blackout, supporting homes against power outages.

The Cybertruck's new software updates also have improved its off-roading capabilities including features such as improved traction and handling on rough terrains. The Cybertruck has become a representation of what continued innovation can look like.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While interest has been expressed from consumers in other regions such as Europe, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has entertained the idea of an international version that is aligned with European and Asian markets.

"This beast of a car is made for all-terrain but definitely the Canadian Wilderness will suit it well," commented one Cybertruck enthusiast on X.

"Europe may not need them but lots of people want them and will buy them," wrote a reader of the release on Teslarati.

"Now Canada, then Mexico and next should be Iceland," said another reader.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.