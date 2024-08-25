Ford unveils revolutionary new plan to build the 'most efficient' EV platform to date — here's why it matters

The new platform is designed to underpin smaller vehicles, which are perfect for zipping around town or commuting.

Ford is cooking up something exciting in its "skunkworks" department: a low-cost electric vehicle platform that could make owning an EV simple.

Set to debut in 2026, this new platform aims to bring affordable electric cars to the masses, potentially reviving beloved nameplates like the Fiesta and Focus for the electric era, according to CarBuzz.

By entering the affordable EV segment, Ford is paving the way for more people to switch to electric without breaking the bank. It's like getting a two-for-one deal on savings and sustainability.

The new platform is designed to underpin smaller vehicles, which are perfect for zipping around town or commuting. Marin Gjaja, chief operating officer at Ford's Model E division, explains why this matters:

"Our sense is the uptake on electric vehicles will be more smaller vehicles over time. That's where you will see the most acceleration because that's the group that's going to be most sensitive to fuel costs."

These new EVs won't just be practical — they'll turn heads, too. Ford is planning to give them unconventional styling to stand out from the crowd.

One of the coolest things about this new platform is its potential use of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. These batteries are not only more affordable but also incredibly durable. Gjaja says they're "basically indestructible" and can handle way more charging cycles than traditional batteries. That means less worry about battery life and more focus on enjoying your ride.

Alan Clark, a former Tesla engineer, is leading the charge on this project. Gjaja shares Clark's ambitious goal: "He came to Ford a couple of years ago and is trying to build the most efficient platform of any EV on the planet. That's the goal."

By joining the EV revolution with Ford's upcoming affordable options, you'll be doing your part to reduce air pollution and combat rising global temperatures. Plus, you'll likely save a pretty penny on fuel and maintenance costs. Your future self (and the planet) will thank you.

So, keep your eyes peeled for Ford's new affordable EVs, which should be hitting the streets in 2026. Your next car might just be an electric Ford that's as kind to your wallet as it is to the environment.

