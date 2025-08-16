Leaked documents reveal US Air Force's surprising plans using Tesla Cybertrucks: 'Flight test events'

Dozens of other vehicles were also requested by the Air Force.

The United States Air Force is gearing up for missile target practice — and the Tesla Cybertruck may be the intended target.

According to The Verge, defense news source "The War Zone" uncovered documents in which the Air Force said it wanted to buy two Cybertrucks for "target vehicle training flight test events." The Air Force reportedly wants to test out the vehicles in the event that adversaries use the Cybertruck for military reasons.

CEO Elon Musk previously called the Cybertruck "an armored personnel carrier from the future." Dozens of other vehicles were also requested by the Air Force to use for target practice. However, the Cybertruck was the only model mentioned by name, per The Verge.

This isn't the first time that EVs have been sought out for use at the federal level. There were reports that the U.S. Department of State planned to buy $400 million worth of armored EVs earlier this year, but those plans were suspended, according to The New York Times.

Despite the potential Air Force purchase, Tesla has been struggling to recover from lackluster sales in recent months. Sales numbers for the Cybertruck took a hit in the second quarter of 2025 with just 4,306 units sold, according to TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, competitors have benefited from Tesla's slump. Both the Ford F-150 Lightning and the GMC Hummer EV saw growth in sales during Q2.

According to a report from the International Energy Agency, more than one in four cars sold around the world in 2025 are expected to be electric. Global sales will likely account for more than 20 million EVs.

Their growing popularity is a good sign for the environment. Planet-friendly EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, which helps keep pollution out of the atmosphere. Investing in an EV can also help drivers save hundreds of dollars on gas and maintenance.

Their growing popularity is a good sign for the environment. Planet-friendly EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, which helps keep pollution out of the atmosphere. Investing in an EV can also help drivers save hundreds of dollars on gas and maintenance.

