Tesla discovers legal loophole, relaunches all-electric Cyberquad ATV: ‘The best performance with a lower impact’

Tesla’s Cyberquad Electric ATV launched in 2021 and was recalled last year due to a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report. The original version, which had a $1,900 price tag, was deemed a youth ATV and not a ride-on toy as marketed by Tesla.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA), an ATV is defined as “any motorized, off-highway vehicle designed to travel on 3 or 4 wheels, having a seat designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control.” In 2022, the CPSC, taking notice of the demand for the Cyberquad, forced a total recall of the product sold in the United States.

Photo Credit: Tesla

The new Cyberquad for Kids has now been certified as a ride-on toy and is no longer considered a youth ATV, as reported by Electrek.

The modifications to the new Model 915 Cyberquad for Kids include an age range (9-12 years old), a tire pressure warning label, a label stating that it is not a youth ATV, and the removal of a seat support spring.

The original design featured a solid rear axle mounted on a rear swingarm with single-pivot suspension. When stripped of this, the small quad is more akin to a ride-on toy than a youth ATV.

This product could be a strong start to offering an eco-friendly option for ATV enthusiasts. Electric ATVs might attract a new demographic interested in sustainable recreation, expanding the market beyond traditional ATV users.

The lower maintenance requirements and potentially lower operating costs of electric ATVs could make them more accessible to a wider audience, encouraging more people to explore the great outdoors responsibly. Overall, introducing electric ATVs could diversify the market and align it with growing environmental consciousness.

Radio Flyer says this new model provides “the best performance with a lower impact on the environment, as well as the longest run time and fastest recharge time compared to other products on the market.” Only time will tell if this product sticks around or gets recalled … again.

