Video shows coal miner’s reaction to driving a Tesla for the first time: ‘They are lining up for test drives’

Tesla’s popularity has soared in recent years. According to Good Car Bad Car, the brand sold 18,742 models in the United States in 2015, but fast-forward to 2022 — the last full year of data — and 536,069 had left forecourts.

In the first quarter of 2023, it was even the best-selling car worldwide, according to data from JATO Dynamics, as summarized by Yahoo Finance.

The clean electric car has made a serious dent on a market typically dominated by models that run on dirty fuel, so what the brand has accomplished in less than a decade is no small feat.

You’d think that those in the fossil fuel industry might be skeptical of switching to a car that produces zero tailpipe pollution, but when a coal miner tested a Tesla in Australia, they saw the benefits almost immediately.

Climate activist Daniel Bleakley posted footage of the test drive to X, formerly known as Twitter, and it’s clear to see how impressed the coal miner was by the car’s performance. The footage can also be found at Bleakley’s aptly named YouTube account Coal Miners Driving Teslas, which features several other similar videos as part of a series.

“You can barely hear it,” the driver said, referring to the lack of engine noise. Then, when given the opportunity, they put their foot down.

“Wow!” they exclaimed, impressed by the acceleration and speed of the car.

“Waiting for the next installment of coal miners and clean fast cars!” one commenter said.

“There is no shortage,” Bleakley replied. “They are lining up for test drives.”

Even someone whose livelihood relies on the fossil fuel industry could not help but be impressed by the Tesla’s capabilities.

It’s not the first time that Bleakley has tried to impress folks who might not be so willing to embrace the electric revolution.

In a series that showed different coal workers taking the electric-powered Tesla for a spin, he also posted the reaction of his brother, a haul truck driver at a coal mine. Fellow miners were in the back seat, and all were floored by how quickly the machine burst into life from a standing start.

“Did that convert you?” Bleakley asked. “Yeah!” the driver said, through some giggling.

Coal and gas still accounted for 70% of Australia’s electricity supply in 2021, according to the country’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, so fossil fuels undoubtedly still play a part in making Teslas go.

However, the fact they produce no pollution or particulate matter on the drive means they are far better for the planet in terms of improved air quality and a reduction in planet-warming gases emitted by conventional vehicles.

Furthermore, consumers can benefit from electric cars because they are much cheaper to refuel, require less maintenance, and can be charged from home.

