Tesla sees incredible sales surge in key market — here's what we know

Tesla China experienced a 145% surge in insurance registrations during the week of July 7-13. This represents the sale of 12,300 new vehicles compared to the previous week's 5,010, Teslarati reported.

The publication detailed that there has been strong domestic demand for the Tesla Model Y crossover as well as the Model 3 sedan and that Tesla sold over 71,000 vehicles wholesale in China in June.

This sales leap contrasts with the overall company decline in sales over the first half of the year and a 12% revenue drop in the second quarter.

Teslarati speculated that the sales surge in China is the result of a strong domestic demand and the minor upgrades that have been introduced. Both of the vehicles are built at Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai, a primary export hub.

Tesla has also lowered the price of the Model S, which may have incentivized more buyers.

Despite the surge in domestic sales, Tesla has experienced a dip in exports, which has been attributed to a stronger domestic focus, local promotions, or inventory adjustments.

Tesla's decline in revenue is thought to be partially due to increased competition from domestic and foreign car manufacturers introducing electric vehicles into the market. As Tesla's market share has declined, overall electric vehicle sales have been steadily increasing that would be a huge win for the environment.

The positive sales news for Tesla China is great news in terms of global widespread adoption of EVs –– and great news for the planet.

