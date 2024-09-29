Tesla driver shares frustrating video after leaving car at EV charging station: 'Why can't we just charge in peace?'

A Tesla driver made a frustrating discovery after getting a notification that their charging was interrupted.

The driver took to Reddit to share an "absolutely infuriating" video in the r/TeslaCam subreddit of someone unplugging their car from the charging station at their local bank while they ran errands.

The driver was in a store when a notification popped up on their phone alerting them that the charging was disrupted before the full battery was reached.

"People are so goddamn inconsiderate," the driver wrote. "Why can't we just charge in peace?"

Commenters shared the driver's frustration, while others were surprised things didn't go worse.

"I'm more surprised that he somewhat carefully put the plug back into the holster rather than just throwing it on the ground or something," one commenter wrote.

The OP responded, "That's what I'm saying. Bro unplugged it didn't know what to do, casually reset it and walks away like nothing happened."

Unfortunately, this situation is yet another example of the ongoing issues some electric vehicle drivers face. Inconsiderate behavior from others is far too common, such as the numerous instances of vandalism at EV charging stations that can lead to costly repairs and downtime. For example, Minneapolis has reportedly spent around $46,000 replacing cut cords following widespread vandalism.

While EVs help reduce carbon emissions and can lead to a more sustainable future, they are not without their detractors. Some express concerns about the pollution generated during the battery mining, manufacturing, and charging processes, but those issues have long been debunked.

Also, many initiatives are underway to make the charging process even cleaner. For example, some charging stations are harnessing renewable energy sources like wind and solar power to provide electricity for EVs, which not only reduces the reliance on fossil fuels but also makes the entire process more sustainable.

