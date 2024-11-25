Tesla releases new mobile app update with game-changing Powerwall feature — here's how it works

Tesla has launched a new mobile app update, 4.38.0, on the Apple App Store, according to Electrek, and it offers more offline functionalities.

Your car must have the software version 2024.38 or newer to be compatible with the update, and you can seamlessly add some of the app's features to your Control Center commands in iOS 18. This enables easier, quicker access to control your vehicle, with options such as turning on the auxiliary heating and safety functions without having to open the app. Other control center shortcuts include lock, climate control, charge port, "frunk," "flash," "honk," and "fart."

The update also offers additional offline functionalities and a Powerwall power meter, to name a few things. This provides more autonomy for your car without using the internet and easier handheld integration for Tesla users. As long as the user is within Bluetooth range of their vehicle, they can do offline commands such as unlocking their car and enabling climate control with ease.

The new Powerwall power meter helps monitor and manage energy consumption, which can be transferred to off-grid situations and power outages. It also helps Tesla users track max power capacities in said situations.









"Tesla App 4.38.0 is rolling out now. Powerwall and Powershare get a new power meter to monitor system power limits while off-grid. This helps owners with smaller systems prevent overloads," Tesla software engineer Alex Guichet wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, per Electrek.

Powerwall and Powershare also make sure to limit overload issues by allowing homeowners with Teslas to adjust their power usage to more effective energy standards in real time.

Another exciting feature in the works for future updates is a compatible native Apple Watch app integration called "Banish," which users have been eager for years. This will further a seamless user experience for Apple iOS and Tesla fans.

Tesla is constantly improving its technology to enhance energy consumption efficiently. The company always considers user experience, needs, and demands in its vehicle and software updates. Whether it's a Tesla or another EV, innovations like this translate to more environmentally friendly cars on the road, which is good for the consumer and the environment.

