Tesla's recent report on battery life is a game changer for EV owners: 'We have a reliable data set'

While all batteries in EVs experience capacity degradation, companies like Tesla are working to increase battery longevity.

Tesla's 2023 Impact Report has highlighted impressive battery stats, per an article in Inside EVs.

Tesla detailed the average battery-capacity retention per distance traveled of the Model 3 and Model Y cars with Long Range battery packs. For both models, the average battery capacity loss after 200,000 miles is 15%. In other words, the average capacity retention after that distance is 85%.

It's important to note that these numbers reflect an average. Not all Model 3 and Model Y cars with Long Range battery packs will have a capacity retention of 85%.

However, these statistics present good news for electric vehicle drivers. While all batteries in EVs experience capacity degradation, companies such as Tesla are working to increase battery longevity. In some cases, Tesla drivers have experienced battery lives that have outlasted the car itself.

Longer battery life means EV drivers will save money, as they won't have to purchase a new battery replacement. According to data estimates from Tesla, Americans stop driving a car once it reaches about 200,000 miles. With the battery capacities noted in the 2023 Impact Report, Tesla batteries should not need to be replaced during the life span of the car.

"We often get asked: Will I need to replace my battery at some point in the future? The answer is no," says Tesla, per Inside EVs. "Since we've been selling EVs for over a decade, we have a reliable data set that shows us battery degradation over time."

Switching to an electric vehicle is also a great way to reduce your environmental impact. Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs generate zero tailpipe pollution, helping reduce overall air pollution.

While electric vehicles do generate carbon pollution during manufacturing, they still have a much lower environmental footprint during their lifespan than cars that run on dirty fuel.

Tesla's new battery capacities are improving the experience for EV drivers while also decreasing battery waste.

