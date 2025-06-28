Tesla reaches key milestone despite turbulent times for company: 'Many congrats'

Tesla has reported that it has made its 8 millionth vehicle, according to Teslarati.

The milestone was reached at Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory, which makes Model Y vehicles.

Production victories are hard-fought for Tesla lately, as sales have been taking a hit because of CEO Elon Musk's public profile. The poor reception to Musk's political activities has caused many Tesla owners to disguise their vehicles and other people to deface Tesla charging stations. Despite the uphill challenges, Tesla vehicles remain some of the most popular EVs in America.

Electric vehicles are a cornerstone of the future of transportation. Light-duty vehicles produce a lot of America's atmospheric pollution, which can be avoided with a switch to EVs. Even by taking the ecological costs of manufacturing into account, EVs still come out ahead of traditional cars.

The pollution caused by combustion engines exacerbates destructive weather patterns like droughts and floods. Rising temperatures contribute to melting ice caps, which in turn raise sea levels. Atmospheric carbon also gets into oceans, causing acidification.

Environmental benefits notwithstanding, EVs are cheaper to run and better for your health than gas-guzzlers. If you really want to double down on EVs, solar charging at home can further save you some money on monthly utility bills.

Environmental benefits notwithstanding, EVs are cheaper to run and better for your health than gas-guzzlers. If you really want to double down on EVs, solar charging at home can further save you some money on monthly utility bills.

Users on Musk's social network, X, were quite happy to hear about Tesla hitting the 8 million milestone.

"Many congrats Tesla! On to the 10 millionth Tesla milestone!" said one user.

"Tesla team is on fire," said another community member.

