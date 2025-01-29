New study reveals major difference between electric and gas-powered vehicle drivers: 'It's a misconception'

"Satisfaction is influenced by the efficiency of the entire journey, not just time spent online or in-store."

Did you recently buy an electric vehicle? If so, you're probably pretty happy with it — at least, that's what a new study has discovered.

According to the 2024 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey study relayed by CBT News, 82% of EV owners say they're happy with their purchase. That was the highest rate among any type of vehicle, and it was considerably ahead of the overall 75% satisfaction rate.

The annual study surveys more than 2,300 new car buyers about the purchase process. The biggest difference between EV buyers and others was the use of digital tools, which can make it quicker and easier to see a car's price, features, and availability. More than three-quarters of EV buyers used such tools while researching and buying their new vehicle, while less than half of gas-powered car buyers did the same.

But with all cars, EV owners are also still swayed by seeing their prospective car in person, talking to a salesperson, and taking a test drive.

"It's a misconception that most buyers want a fully online process," Cox Automotive's Isabelle Helms told CBT News. "Satisfaction is influenced by the efficiency of the entire journey, not just time spent online or in-store."

As EV costs continue to fall, more drivers are getting behind their wheels — and that can create huge environmental impacts.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, if every multi-car household in the U.S. swapped out one car for an electric vehicle, annual polluting gases would drop by up to 353 million tons. On top of that, U.S. households could save upward of $72 billion each year on fuel costs with the switch.

While EV critics often point to the pollution from battery mining, Reuters found that if a Tesla Model 3 and a Toyota Corolla both leave a dealership, once they have both been driven about 13,500 miles, the Telsa has already made up for all of its manufacturing pollution. And that's assuming a normal grid energy mix, so an EV driver powering with solar or a high percentage of renewable energy would be charting an even bigger advantage.

The CBJ study mirrors other recent findings, showing that EV buyers tend to be more satisfied than other car owners. Last year, a J.D. Power study also discovered that EV owners were happier with their purchases than those who bought gas-powered cars.

