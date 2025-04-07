Lawmakers move forward on controversial bill that could have major impact on public health: 'It's really the public that ends up having to pay'

"Even when we have signals of harm, it's really important to act now."

Tennessee lawmakers are advancing a new bill that may hinder the state's ability to respond quickly to harmful chemical threats — especially PFAS, a group of substances also referred to as "forever chemicals" linked to serious health risks.

What's happening?

As reported by the Tennessee Lookout, the bill was introduced by state Sen. Shane Reeves at the request of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It would prevent state agencies from creating new environmental rules unless they can prove those rules are based on "sound science."

However, there's a catch: The research must be published in peer-reviewed journals that don't charge authors fees, excluding many trusted journals that have raised red flags about perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and other hazards, according to the news outlet.

Supporters say the bill will reduce "overreaction" in policymaking, but experts warn it could hinder efforts to safeguard public health.

"Even when we have signals of harm, it's really important to act now. … It's really the public that ends up having to pay the cost of the cleanup," said Tracey Woodruff of the University of California, San Francisco.

Why is this bill concerning?

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that don't break down easily and can build up in our environment and bodies. They're found in everyday items such as nonstick pans and water-resistant jackets.

A recent report by the Sierra Club found PFAS in 60% of rivers and lakes tested in Northeast Tennessee, per the Lookout. Yet the state hasn't set its own limits for PFAS in drinking water, and this bill could make it even harder to do so in the future.

While the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argues that bans could disrupt industries, the bigger threat for many families is delayed protection.

Similar legislation has popped up in other states, including West Virginia, but many governments are taking the opposite approach, blocking polluting developments or banning PFAS to safeguard their communities.

What's being done about PFAs?

The Tennessee bill recently passed a committee vote and is moving through the legislature. Meanwhile, the state is in the middle of testing all public water systems for 29 types of PFAS, with results expected by summer.

Colorado has passed a ban on PFAS in everyday items such as cookware and cosmetics, and Pennsylvania has proposed a law to eliminate them from cleaning supplies and food packaging by 2027.

On a national level, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the last two years proposed stricter regulations and pledged federal funding to help states clean up contaminated water, including about $26.7 million for Tennessee through the bipartisan infrastructure law. It is unclear how this may or may not change with a new federal administration.

For those looking to take action at home, supporting brands using PFA-free packaging and ditching products with PFAs, including nonstick cookware, are two easy steps that can make a real difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.