Massive new hybrid energy facility switches on to revolutionize power grid — here are the details

The Tenevo project, located in the Yambol Province of southeastern Bulgaria, is rolling out the first phase of a massive energy transition covering Eastern Europe, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

The hybrid renewable energy complex combines 238 megawatts of solar power and 760 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

Now that the first phase is operational, 69 MW of solar power will flow through the completed grid connections to homes and businesses, with the remaining 169 MW expected to begin operations in early 2026.

Backed by international financing, Tenevo is a high-capacity grid connection cruising along ahead of schedule. Positive environmental implications aside, the entire operation overcame a huge hurdle in Bulgaria's local grid constraints.

It's also a "merchant operation," meaning it doesn't depend on government subsidies or long-term power-purchase agreements. The energy stored is sold directly on the market.

That means no burden from taxpayer-funded government subsidies while the facility also helps to stabilize prices overall.

The project is a prime example of Bulgaria's shift away from fossil fuels, offsetting roughly 250,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

However, a reduction in CO2 emissions is not the lone benefit. Renewable energy from the Tenevo project will curtail the dependency on coal-fired plants and reduce harmful pollutants in the air.

In a clever move toward sustainability, Tenevo transformed a long-abandoned former military airport into a hub for clean energy, breathing new life into the site and avoiding additional habitat destruction.

While the Maritsa East Complex (a large, coal-fired power complex in Bulgaria) still exists, it is in the process of decarbonization, standing as a stark contrast between what was the status quo and what the future holds.

As the Tenevo project continues to advance throughout the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, it will also bring new jobs to the area, including operations and maintenance.

Europe's solar sector employed over 826,000 people by the end of 2023, with 1 million expected by 2025, according to the European Union's Solar Jobs Report.

Success begets expansion, hopefully leading to a cleaner, brighter future, as combined development projects exceeding 1 gigawatt of solar, wind, and hybrid are planned across Bulgaria, according to Taiyang News.

