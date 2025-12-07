Research reveals concerning trend in teenagers' health — here's what's happening

A new study from Aotearoa New Zealand has challenged an assumption about vaping. Instead of speeding up the decline in teen smoking rates, it has slowed progress. This raises public health concerns among the Māori and Pacific youth.

What's happening?

The Conversation detailed a Lancet Regional Health-Western Pacific study on young smokers.

In recent decades, smoking rates among adults in the country have declined. Now the question is whether vaping has changed the rate of decline in adolescent smoking.

The study focused on Māori, Pacific, European, and Asian ethnic groups.

Research compared smoking trends among 14 to 15-year-old school students. The first were from 2003 to 2009 (before widespread e-cigarette availability). The second was from 2010 to 2024 (when vaping became common).

Findings show the rapid decline in smoking rates (pre-2010) slowed after vaping emerged.

This affected Māori, Pacific, and European adolescents. There was no significant change for Asian adolescents.

If pre-vaping trends continued, there would've been fewer students smoking, per the report. That would mean 20 fewer Māori, 15 fewer Pacific, and 13 fewer European students per 1,000 who smoke regularly in 2024.

Why is the rise in vaping concerning?

The study suggests that vaping isn't close to being a harm-reduction tool for teens.

Vaping is a prelude to smoking and a factor that slows the reduction of smoking rates. This creates an extra source of nicotine dependence. Vaping also carries its own health risks, especially for young, developing brains.

Māori and Pacific youth are already experiencing higher rates of smoking and vaping. Existing health inequities are worsening while undermining individual and collective well-being.

The vaping industry's rapid growth has also led to environmental damage. It increases single-use plastics, toxic e-waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries.

This study challenges the idea that vaping is displacing smoking among young people. Vaping's emergence has coincided with higher rates of adolescent smoking.

What's being done about increased vaping and smoking?

Addressing these harms to public health takes a comprehensive approach.

Governments can apply clear, consistent policies that protect youths from nicotine dependence. Stricter regulations on vape sales, flavors, and marketing towards young people, for instance, could make an impact.

Singapore made vaping illegal. North Carolina placed a ban on most disposable vapes not approved by the FDA. The ban is a way to align with federal standards and limit youth access to unregulated products.

Programs grounded in equity and social justice for young people are also crucial.

Prioritizing the Māori and Pacific communities can help address the disproportionate impact. Public education informs youth and parents about the risks of smoking and vaping.

Researching the long-term effects of vaping will help deter more youths. With public health strategies, a healthier, nicotine-free future for young people is possible.

