New legislation could roll back a ban on cancer-causing chemical: 'It's to protect the public'

The ban could stall progress toward a safer future.

by Kritiksha Sharma
Photo Credit: iStock

A long-awaited ban on a cancer-causing chemical commonly found in household products and groundwater is facing serious delays — and could be rolled back entirely if new legislation passes, Newsday reported.

What's happening?

The Environmental Protection Agency's rule to phase out trichloroethylene, or TCE — a toxin linked to kidney cancer, liver cancer, and other major health problems — was announced in December. But the measure has since been challenged in court, paused for some industries, and now faces a direct rebuke in Congress.

Advocates say that blocking the rule would not only stall progress toward a safer future but also actively endanger workers, families, and communities already exposed to TCE.

The EPA rule bans most uses of TCE, a toxic solvent found in everything from spot cleaners and adhesives to degreasers and aerosol sprays. It also sets workplace safeguards for industries with extended phaseout periods.

But since its announcement, the rule has hit multiple roadblocks — including a suspension triggered by litigation from industrial groups and a Republican-led push to overturn the ban through the Congressional Review Act.

One of the lawsuits comes from the Alliance for a Strong U.S. Battery Sector, which claims that replacing TCE would "cripple" its operations. The group is seeking a 20-year exemption. Meanwhile, state officials on Long Island, New York, have been managing the aftermath of decades of TCE pollution, including chemical drums unearthed at Bethpage Community Park, a known contamination site, per Newsday.

Why is this concerning?

TCE is a potent carcinogen. In addition to multiple forms of cancer, the chemical is linked to nervous system damage, reproductive harm, and even fetal heart defects. Despite this, it continues to be used — and in some places, it still contaminates drinking water.

Roughly 68,000 U.S. workers are estimated to be exposed to TCE annually. Joseph Marino, a former worker at Brookhaven National Laboratory, is one of many plaintiffs suing over long-term health damage. "These companies don't care about workers' health, they just care about their bottom line," he told Newsday.

Delaying or rolling back the ban means prolonging exposure for thousands of workers and residents — and passing the cost of inaction on to communities.

What's being done about it?

The EPA has until May 27 to respond to the legal challenges. Meanwhile, over 170 environmental and public health groups are urging lawmakers to uphold the ban. Advocates say that phasing out TCE is both possible and overdue. The chemical was banned in Europe in 2016, and safer alternatives exist.

"We need corporations to partner with the public in protecting our health and stop fighting every regulation that is well grounded in science, like this one," Adrienne Esposito of Citizens Campaign Fund for the Environment told Newsday. "It might add a little cost to industry, but it's to protect the public from cancer and serious diseases. ... Disease also costs a lot of money."

