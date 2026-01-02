  • Business Business

Target customer stunned by unexpected product in cleaning aisle: 'That's a marketing scam'

"Kinda surprised it took them this long to bring these … to consumers."

by Noah Jampol
One Redditor shared a better deal on Windex at Target, but another user offered an even more eco-friendly solution.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A savvy Redditor spotted a winning deal for the planet and their wallet at Target, only to be outdone by a commenter's budget- and climate-friendly hack.

The user posted a photo of a new Windex cleaning product to the r/ZeroWaste subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their instincts were good; the advertised product is a better deal for consumers and the planet than the regular old Windex next to it. The Dissolve concentrated pod's label noted it uses 94% less plastic than conventional bottles of cleaner. That's achieved by sharply reducing its plastic packaging.

Additionally, the price of the two refills inside is $4.99, which means it provides nice savings over buying two of the nearby bottles for a total of $7.98. 

"Kinda surprised it took them this long to bring these concentrated packs to consumers," a commenter observed. "They've had these in the industrial supplies part of the market forever."

While concentrated packs are a win, a commenter did them one better with a natural hack using cleaners you might have lying around at home.

They advised against using a specialized window cleaner at all, explaining that consumers' windows don't need any sort of special product at all.

"That's a marketing scam," they claimed. "Just use vinegar and water, and either a clean lint-free cloth without fabric softener on it, or newspaper."

Indeed, vinegar is a secret weapon as a household cleaner, as many social media users have put on full display. Maximizing it can help homeowners save money while tapping into natural cleaning products that avoid potentially hazardous additives in store-bought options.

Redditors had more to say on the issue, and other tips for dealing with dirty windows. One suggested a few drops of dish soap could do the trick, but they admitted sheepishly that they broke a spray bottle using it the other day.

"So if you're clumsy like me you may still create waste," they wrote.

"Perfection is impossible," a commenter replied. "If we act in good faith in accordance with our principles, that's plenty."

Using that principle, subbing in the concentrated Windex product is still a good first step for many homeowners. There was some fear about it staying on shelves for long.

"All it takes is one TikTok challenge and it's ruined for everyone," a user warned.

