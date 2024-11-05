Target employee airs concerns after critical store system fails: 'It happens relatively often'

"Our coolers and freezers went out last week and we had to throw everything away."

When refrigeration systems fail at major retailers, the result isn't just inconvenient. It means massive amounts of food heading straight to the landfill.

That's exactly what happened at several Target locations recently, sparking concern among employees and customers about preventable food waste.

What happened?

Target employees took to Reddit to share their frustrating experiences with storewide refrigeration failures that forced them to trash entire frozen and refrigerated sections.

One employee described filling multiple shopping carts with perfectly good food products, only to wheel them across the store for disposal while customers attempted to purchase the items they were throwing away.

"Our coolers and freezers went out last week and we had to throw everything away. It happens relatively often too which sucks," another employee shared.

While food safety regulations require stores to dispose of items that temperature changes may have compromised, the frequency of equipment failures raises questions about preventable food waste.

Why is food waste concerning?

When food ends up in landfills, it wastes valuable resources and contributes to our planet's overheating. As food in landfills decomposes, it releases methane, a harmful gas that pollutes our atmosphere. Food waste makes up 8%-10% of global pollution, as estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Beyond the environmental impact, this type of waste has serious social implications.

With millions of Americans experiencing food insecurity, trashing cartloads of edible food is troubling. The resources used to transport, produce, and package these products — including water, energy, and labor — are also wasted.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target has committed to reducing food waste through various initiatives, including partnerships with food banks and composting programs in some locations. The company also aims to divert 70% of its retail waste from landfills through recycling programs.

However, these refrigeration failures highlight the need for more robust preventive maintenance and backup systems to prevent large-scale food disposal events.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Many retailers are adopting innovative solutions to prevent food waste.

Some stores are implementing advanced monitoring systems that can predict equipment failures before they happen. Others are partnering with food rescue organizations that can quickly redistribute perishable items when refrigeration issues occur.

Grocery chains are also investing in more reliable refrigeration systems and backup power supplies to prevent similar waste events. Meanwhile, policymakers in several states are introducing legislation that would protect businesses that donate food that's still safe to eat, even if it's approaching its best-by date.

