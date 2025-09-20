Target employee shares photo of frustrating scene in store's backroom: 'Such wasteful policy'

For some, a slightly scuffed piece of furniture is worth holding on to or donating if it has sentimental value or can be refurbished. For Target, a storage set with minor damage was only fit for a landfill, according to one employee who discussed the situation on Reddit.

What's happening?

In r/Target, the employee posted a photo of black console tables and dressers that appear to be a bit worn after being on display but are still in near-perfect condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"None of them have any serious damage but they're labeled toss so we can't take them or donate them such wasteful policy," the original poster said.

Why is this important?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency's most recent data, around 80% of unwanted furniture and furnishings end up in landfills, with wood being the most common material found.

Even though wood is biodegradable — unlike plastic — discarding it prematurely isn't without an environmental impact. Furniture is often treated with synthetic paints and varnishes. When items like these end up in dumps, they can leach toxic chemicals into our groundwater and soil.

Furthermore, the world is losing approximately 24.7 million acres each year to deforestation, decimating carbon sinks that absorb heat-trapping pollution and causing biodiversity loss.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Even if a retailer sources wood sustainably, operational policies that lead to excess waste can still contribute to deforestation by increasing demand for manufacturing.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target says it is committed to reducing pressure on forests by sourcing wood products from well-managed areas. It works to avoid illegally harvested timber, timber taken from areas being converted from forests, and timber collected while violating civil rights, among other things.

In 2023, the company received a Top Scorer designation in the Wood Furniture Scorecard from the Sustainable Furnishings Council and the National Wildlife Federation, which evaluates North American retailers on their wood-sourcing policies.

However, while Target does donate food, The Cool Down couldn't confirm whether the company has a policy promoting the donation of old furniture (Target does not donate merchandise as part of its holiday giving program).

Several commenters on Reddit indicated their stores will donate items, but one person had a theory as to why it may not be an official policy.

"Sometimes businesses cannot donate furniture/displays because it becomes a liability if they were to donate to someone and someone got hurt," they said.

What can be done about this more broadly?

Before getting rid of an item, consider restoring it to not only save money but also avoid adding to the 19 billion-plus pounds globally of old furniture that goes to landfills annually.

You could also join the thrilling hunt for secondhand gems at thrift stores and upcycle your finds into functional and stylish upgrades in your garden, yard, and more.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.