Target worker sparks dismay after sharing frustrating policy employees allegedly have to follow: 'This makes me angry'

A post from a self-identified Target employee has stirred up reactions online after highlighting a store policy that can lead to perfectly edible food being thrown away. It's especially frustrating at a time when high grocery prices make it harder for many households to put food on the table.

The post in the r/Target subreddit, titled "Wasted food this makes me angry," quickly drew attention from shoppers and retail workers alike.

It shows a full carton of eggs sitting with a few other items in a cart, with the caption: "This pisses me off to see food wasted especially with how expensive eggs are and now these get tossed."

Commenters point out that because the eggs were taken out of the refrigerated section by a customer who later decided not to purchase them, they would be discarded — even if they're perfectly fine. Commenters familiar with store policies say that because staff can't confirm how long the carton was unrefrigerated, it can no longer be sold. Many also said the general policy is disposal for any item removed from refrigeration, with no exceptions.

To be fair to Target, the policy comes from a place of food safety and reducing legal risk rather than a disregard for food waste, but it still leads to plenty of waste if there is no other way for the eggs to be put to use, with a better policy perhaps including an opportunity to check security footage to confirm how long any such food had been out of a refrigerator or freezer before discarding.

Others were completely unaware that this is a common policy. "It makes logical sense but it's still troubling to know," one wrote. "I plan to let my circle know this policy so we can all be more mindful when shopping."

Food prices have climbed steadily over the past few years, and eggs in particular have seen dramatic spikes due to supply chain disruptions, disease outbreaks, and rising production costs. With that in mind, seeing an entire carton thrown away over uncertainty — rather than spoilage — felt infuriating to many viewers.

Aside from the needlessness of discarding food that could feed hungry families, food waste has environmental consequences. When food ends up in landfills, it decomposes and releases methane, a planet-heating gas. The U.S. EPA estimates that food is the largest category of material sent to landfills.

There are some solutions for tackling food waste, though. The FDA food code allows restaurants to donate food, as long as safety measures are followed. And stores like Trader Joe's often donate unsold food whenever possible.

Commenters didn't hold back their feelings.

"Those are some good eggs too. What a waste," one wrote.

Another added, "Almost as frustrating as finding abandoned carts in aisles that have milk, eggs, cheese, etc and all of it has to get tossed. Why would you leave a full cart of groceries in the back of the bedding aisle?"

