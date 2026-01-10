  • Business Business

Target worker sparks dismay after sharing frustrating policy employees allegedly have to follow: 'This makes me angry'

"It makes logical sense, but it's still troubling to know."

by Christine Dulion

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A post from a self-identified Target employee has stirred up reactions online after highlighting a store policy that can lead to perfectly edible food being thrown away. It's especially frustrating at a time when high grocery prices make it harder for many households to put food on the table.

The post in the r/Target subreddit, titled "Wasted food this makes me angry," quickly drew attention from shoppers and retail workers alike. 

It shows a full carton of eggs sitting with a few other items in a cart, with the caption: "This pisses me off to see food wasted especially with how expensive eggs are and now these get tossed." 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters point out that because the eggs were taken out of the refrigerated section by a customer who later decided not to purchase them, they would be discarded — even if they're perfectly fine. Commenters familiar with store policies say that because staff can't confirm how long the carton was unrefrigerated, it can no longer be sold. Many also said the general policy is disposal for any item removed from refrigeration, with no exceptions.

To be fair to Target, the policy comes from a place of food safety and reducing legal risk rather than a disregard for food waste, but it still leads to plenty of waste if there is no other way for the eggs to be put to use, with a better policy perhaps including an opportunity to check security footage to confirm how long any such food had been out of a refrigerator or freezer before discarding.

Others were completely unaware that this is a common policy. "It makes logical sense but it's still troubling to know," one wrote. "I plan to let my circle know this policy so we can all be more mindful when shopping."

Food prices have climbed steadily over the past few years, and eggs in particular have seen dramatic spikes due to supply chain disruptions, disease outbreaks, and rising production costs. With that in mind, seeing an entire carton thrown away over uncertainty — rather than spoilage — felt infuriating to many viewers.

Aside from the needlessness of discarding food that could feed hungry families, food waste has environmental consequences. When food ends up in landfills, it decomposes and releases methane, a planet-heating gas. The U.S. EPA estimates that food is the largest category of material sent to landfills.

There are some solutions for tackling food waste, though. The FDA food code allows restaurants to donate food, as long as safety measures are followed. And stores like Trader Joe's often donate unsold food whenever possible.

Commenters didn't hold back their feelings. 

"Those are some good eggs too. What a waste," one wrote

Another added, "Almost as frustrating as finding abandoned carts in aisles that have milk, eggs, cheese, etc and all of it has to get tossed. Why would you leave a full cart of groceries in the back of the bedding aisle?"

Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the product 🤔

They should get tax breaks instead 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x