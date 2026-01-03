Farmers resorted to culling flocks in October to reduce the spread of the virus.

Rising bird flu cases could soon push up grocery bills. With millions of birds affected each year, the virus could lead to a rise in egg prices.

What's happening?

As Newsweek reported, bird flu cases are increasing in seven U.S. states, putting both poultry and dairy industries at risk.

Earlier this year, about 23 million birds were infected across multiple states, and the numbers have spiked sharply since late summer.

"Lower birds supply impacts egg supplies, which will in turn put upward pressure on prices," Jada Thompson, University of Arkansas professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness, told Newsweek.

"I would hope we won't have as many cases as last year, but that remains to be seen."

University of California, Davis professor Daniel Sumner noted that forecasting the disease's impact has been difficult, and past jumps in egg prices were surprising.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the retail price of eggs was at an all-time high in March 2025, at $6.23 per dozen.

Food prices continue to rise despite massive food waste, which the Environmental Protection Agency estimated at 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply.

The agency also noted that the average U.S. consumer wastes $728 worth of food each year.

Individuals looking to minimize both grocery costs and food waste can turn to Martie, which offers deep discounts on brand-name goods.

Why are rising bird flu cases concerning?

Cases of bird flu are rising in the U.S., affecting not just commercial and backyard birds, but also wild bird populations, livestock, and other mammals, per the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The virus can also affect humans.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in 2022 struck table-egg-laying hen flocks, accounting for 75% of total domestic poultry loss, the Congressional Research Service reported.

Researchers at the UC Davis College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences found that the disease led to the destruction of 10.6 million egg-laying hens, contributing to reduced table egg supplies in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Scientific American shared that farmers resorted to culling flocks in October to reduce the spread of the virus. The outbreak also affected dairy cattle.

What's being done about bird flu cases?

To curb the spread, the APHIS has recommended implementing biosecurity measures, such as disinfecting equipment, keeping wild birds and pests away from coops and other structures, and reporting sick birds to the state veterinarian or U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Consumers looking to reduce the financial strain of rising grocery prices may also seek ways to cut food waste. Martie, for instance, sells overstock and surplus inventory at discounts of up to 80%.

Other ways to reduce food waste include buying food in bulk when practical, storing food properly, planning meals in advance, and avoiding pre-packaged meals.

