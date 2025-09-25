Trader Joe's praised for impressive program nationwide: 'Another reason to love Trader Joe's'

Trader Joe's, the American chain of neighborhood grocery stores, donates all its unsold food items every day.

As People reported, the brand established its Neighborhood Shares Program to fight hunger for everyone, not just people who shop at its stores.

In 2024, there were 579 Trader Joe's stores across the United States. Collectively, these stores donated 98 million pounds of surplus food to those in need.

Also, the brand donated tens of millions of pounds' worth of products to over 2,000 food recovery organizations for distribution. Groups such as the Oregon Food Bank, FoodCycle LA, and Second Servings of Houston have received donated products.

"Through our Neighborhood Shares Program, we are able to provide nourishment to our neighbors every day in every store by proudly donating 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to be enjoyed to local nonprofit organizations," according to Trader Joe's.

People magazine said Trader Joe's would release details about its 2025 donation amounts around the start of 2026.

This news is uplifting and sets an excellent example of how corporations can reduce waste. By supporting eco-friendly initiatives from brands that prioritize public health and the environment, you send a clear message about your values and priorities.

Food waste is a significant problem in our country and the world today.

Fortunately, Trader Joe's and others are committed to keeping perfectly usable food out of landfills so it can nourish those who need it most. Reducing food waste lowers the risk of food insecurity for vulnerable populations while keeping food costs down and conserving resources such as land and water.

In addition to supporting mindful brands in their efforts to reduce food waste, you can take small, actionable steps at home to minimize your personal food waste. With the right knowledge and tools, you can keep your food fresher for longer and utilize your leftovers more efficiently, thereby reducing how much ends up in the waste stream.

"Truly inspiring," one reader commented. "Excellent use of resources, and wise to publicize it. Elevated my opinion threefold."

"Another reason to love Trader Joe's," someone else wrote.

