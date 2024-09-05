Target hosts first-ever nationwide Denim Take-Back Event — here's what it means for consumers

"Simple yet impactful way for families to extend the life of their denim."

Target held its first-ever Denim Take-Back Event, allowing shoppers to trade in their used denim to receive 20% off a new denim apparel purchase.

People could bring in up to five denim items of any brand to redeem the discount Aug. 4-10, according to the company's website.

The campaign was part of Target's broader sustainability goals, which also include a car seat trade-in program, an initiative that has recycled 2.6 million car seats and 39.7 million pounds of materials since 2016. Plus, another Target program lets people trade in electronics such as smartphones and tablets in exchange for cash.

As consumers grapple with inflation, deals including this one can help them to save some money. Plus, they're a win for the environment, supporting a circular economy by conserving precious resources.

For instance, the denim industry is notorious for its heavy water usage — almost 2,000 gallons of water are needed to produce just one pair of jeans, according to the United Nations, which notes that this is equivalent to the amount of water the average person drinks over seven years.

Target isn't the only company to embrace the circular economy. For instance, popular clothing store Francesca's allows customers to shop online for secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories as well as resell pre-used items from any brand in exchange for in-store shopping credit.

Meanwhile, athletic apparel company Lululemon lets customers swap their pre-loved clothing for lightly used, discounted gear. You can save money and help protect the environment by supporting other eco-friendly initiatives from your favorite brands.

Gena Fox, senior vice president of merchandising for apparel and accessories at Target, called the Denim Take-Back Event a "simple yet impactful way for families to extend the life of their denim," per a news release.

"With back-to-school and college shopping in full swing, we're offering this 20% off Target Circle deal to make it easier for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes while contributing to waste reduction," Fox added.

Senior vice president of corporate responsibility Amanda Nusz said, "We want our guests to turn to Target first when they think about sustainability."

