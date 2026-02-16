Major developer sparks backlash with concerning proposal: 'Disrupting a vital corridor'

A wildlife pathway that bighorn sheep and other animals in Palm Springs, California, depend on could disappear if a proposed 98-home development moves forward, The Palm Springs Post reported.

The property, spanning 22 acres on the city's southern edge, has long provided passage for creatures moving through the desert. A developer has filed paperwork to construct homes there, and nearby residents are pushing back.

In late October, an application arrived citing Senate Bill 330, which speeds up housing construction by loosening local rules. The builder wants approval for smaller lots and tighter spacing between structures.

For neighbors, losing this animal pathway would be a blow to the local ecosystem. A group called Friends of the Tahquitz Wildlife Corridor has organized against the project. It argues that bighorn sheep have traveled this land for generations and construction would block their movement.

This situation captures a tension many communities know well: the push for housing versus protecting natural spaces. California needs homes, but opponents say certain land, especially areas with ecological value, isn't the right place to build.

The Oswit Land Trust, a local conservation group, backs the residents.

"It's well documented that Madelyn Hinsvark intentionally preserved her 22-acre parcel as a sanctuary for wildlife," said Elizabeth Matzner, a member of the opposition group. "The only access would require plowing a road along the wash, disrupting a vital corridor where generations of animals have found refuge."

Robert McCann, an Oswit Land Trust board member, called the project "another example of outside business interests" trying to build in fragile hillside terrain.

City Planning Director Chris Hadwin said, "At this early state, it is too soon to determine the timing of any public meeting or consideration by the city's decision-making bodies."

If you live where wildlife corridors face pressure, attending local planning meetings lets you weigh in. Community voices often shape these outcomes.

